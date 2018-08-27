For the third time this month Randsland Farms Inc. is recalling fresh produce products because laboratory tests of product samples were positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

Canadian food safety officials posted the recall yesterday, warning consumers to check their homes for the implicated Randsland brand “Super Salad Kit” sold in plastic bags and through it away. The Nova Scotia company distributed the recalled salad kits to New Brunswick, Newfoundland and Labrador, Nova Scotia, and Prince Edward Island.

Consumers can determine whether they have the recalled salad mix by looking for the following label information:

Brand Name Specific product Size Product code UPC number Randsland Super Salad Kit 454 g 083118 0 57225 00005 6

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA).

Symptoms can take up to 70 days to develop, so anyone who has eaten any of the recalled salad mix should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. No illnesses have been reported in relation to the recalled packaged, chopped salad mix.

“Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk,” according to the CFIA. “Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Young children are also at high risk of serious infection if they consume the bacteria because their immune systems are not fully developed.

Investigators discovered the Listeria contamination in the sample of salad mix as part of their work on Randsland’s two previous Class 1 recalls earlier this month. Those recalls involved coleslaw on Aug. 3 and broccoli slaw. Canadian food safety officials also found Listeria monocytogenes in samples of those products.

“The food recall warning issued on Aug. 16 has been updated to include additional product information. This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s food safety investigation,” according to the Aug. 26 recall notice posted by CFIA.

“This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”

