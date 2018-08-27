A Canadian greenhouse is recalling an undisclosed volume of two varieties of organic microgreens products because government testing showed contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

Ontario-based Greenbelt Greenhouse Ltd. distributed the recalled microgreens in Ontario, according to the recall notice from the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The government notice did not specify what retailers received the microgreens.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled products,” according to the CFIA notice. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

To determine whether they have the recalled products, consumers should look for the following label information:

Brand Name Specific Product Size Date Code UPC number Greenbelt Microgreens Broccoli Microgreens 75 g best before

08/26/18 8 90082 00016 2 Greenbelt Microgreens Spicy Microgreen Mix 75 g best before

08/28/18 8 90082 00000 1

This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the CFIA notice. It can take up to 70 days for symptoms to develop, so anyone who handled or ate any of the recalled microgreens should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks. No illnesses had been reported as of the posting of the notice on Aug. 25.

Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

