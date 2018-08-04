Following two consumer complaints about plastic in the product, a Dallas company is recalling pork egg rolls, according to a notice from the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

Van Oriental Foods Inc. distributed more than 10,000 pounds of the frozen egg rolls, which are not fully cooked, to retailers nationwide. The recalled egg rolls are packaged under the Van’s Kitchen brand.

Food safety officials are concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers.

“The products have a shelf life of 12 months if frozen and 11 days if refrigerated,” according to the recall notice on the FSIS website. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Two consumers have reported finding threads of plastic in the egg rolls. No confirmed reports of injuries or other adverse reactions had been confirmed, according to the recall notice, which was posted by FSIS on Friday.

The pork egg rolls are frozen, but are not fully cooked. Van Oriental Foods reported all of the recalled egg rolls were produced on May 30. All of the recalled products have the establishment number “EST. 13219” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection of the packaging.

Egg rolls with various “freshness” and “best if used by” dates, as much as 12 months after production, are included in the recall. Consumers and retailers should also look for the following label information to determine whether they have any of the recalled products in their freezers or refrigerators:

“VAN’S KITCHEN 2 EGG ROLLS PORK GRAB AND GO”

Two to a package with 5.4 ounces total weight;

Lot code of 18150; and

Julian date of 18150A.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Theresa Motter, CEO of Van Oriental Foods Inc., at 972-685-0550.

