Astrochef LLC of Rockwall, TX, is recalling 11,475 pounds of Marie Callender’s frozen chicken pub style entrees that are labeled as beef pub style entrees for misbranding and because they contain soy, which is not declared on the label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“The problem was discovered when Conagra Brands received consumer complaints reporting that the product was incorrectly labeled,” the recall states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers should check both the exterior label and unboxed product to determine if they have the product. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The frozen entrees were produced on June 18. They recalled products are 20-ounce retail cartons containing two portions of “Marie Callender’s PUB STYLE STEAK & ALE.” They have the establishment number “EST. 46299” on the product packaging.

The recalled product was shipped to retail locations in Colorado, Delaware, Maine, Michigan, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Utah, Virginia, and Washington.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions can contact Conagra Brands Consumer Care at 866-213-1245. Media with questions about the recall can contact Kristine Mulford, manager of communications for Conagra Brands, at 312-549-5522.