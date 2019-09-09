The 30th month of state and local Hepatitis A outbreaks is in the books with no end in sight. And while food and water contamination is often the thing that comes to mind, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is most often spread by person-to-person contact.

Food and water contamination are part of the mix and infected restaurant workers around the country are responsible for spreading hepatitis A from at-risk groups to the general population. By all means, during the 30-month period from March 2017 to August 2019, the number of hepatitis A infections has reached 24,952 with14,984 or 60 percent requiring hospitalization. And 244 deaths are attributed to the hepatitis A infections.

High-risk groups for or acquiring HAV infection or developing serious complications from HAV infection in these outbreaks include: