The 30th month of state and local Hepatitis A outbreaks is in the books with no end in sight.   And while food and water contamination is often the thing that comes to mind, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says hepatitis A is most often spread by person-to-person contact.

Food and water contamination are part of the mix and infected restaurant workers around the country are responsible for spreading hepatitis A from at-risk groups to the general population.   By all means, during the 30-month period from March 2017 to August 2019,  the number of hepatitis A infections has reached 24,952 with14,984 or 60 percent requiring hospitalization.   And 244 deaths are attributed to the hepatitis A infections.

High-risk groups for or acquiring HAV infection or developing serious complications from HAV infection in these outbreaks include:

  • Injection or non-injection drug users.
  • People living without housing.
  • Men who have sex with men.
  • Incarcerated or recently incarcerated people
  • Anyone with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or C.

CDC supports aggressive vaccination campaigns against hepatitis A, like those many state and local health departments are currently waging.  The agency says one dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine has been shown to control outbreaks of hepatitis A and provides up to 95 percent seroprotection in healthy individuals for up to 11 years.  Pre-vaccination serologic testing is not required to administer hepatitis A vaccine. Vaccinations should not be postponed if vaccination history cannot be obtained or records are unavailable.

CDC has provided outbreak-specific considerations for hepatitis A vaccine administration.

 

State-Reported Hepatitis A Outbreak Cases as of August 30, 2019

State-Reported Hepatitis A Cases and Clinical Outcomes
State Case Total Hospitalizations
n (%)		 Deaths Outbreak
Start Date		 Data Current
Through
Total 24952 14984 (60%) 244
States with an ongoing outbreak
Alabama 132 74 (56%) NR 9/1/2018 8/14/2019
Arizona 555 444 (80%) 6 11/1/2018 8/29/2019
Arkansas 405 205 (51%) 3 2/7/2018 8/30/2019
Colorado 140 102 (73%) 0 10/1/2018 8/28/2019
Florida 2586 1859 (72%) 31 1/1/2018 7/31/2019
Georgia 611 416 (68%) 4 6/1/2018 8/24/2019
Idaho 53 29 (55%) 0 1/1/2019 8/30/2019
Illinois 153 100 (65%) 1 9/1/2018 8/28/2019
Indiana 2043 1129 (55%) 4 11/1/2017 8/30/2019
Kentucky 4870 2358 (48%) 61 8/1/2017 8/17/2019
Louisiana 504 292 (58%) 1 1/1/2018 8/30/2019
Massachusetts 502 398 (79%) 7 4/1/2018 8/23/2019
Michigan 918 737 (80%) 30 8/1/2016 8/28/2019
Minnesota 26 17 (65%) 0 12/16/2018 8/23/2019
Mississippi 31 20 (65%) 0 4/1/2019 8/26/2019
Missouri 424 237 (56%) 2 9/1/2017 8/27/2019
Nevada 86 74 (86%) 1 11/1/2018 8/26/2019
New Hampshire 180 106 (59%) 1 11/1/2018 8/20/2019
New Jersey 361 240 (66%) 4 12/1/2018 8/17/2019
New Mexico 140 109 (78%) 2 11/8/2018 8/29/2019
North Carolina 90 61 (68%) 1 1/1/2018 8/20/2019
Ohioexternal icon 3274 2003 (61%) 16 1/1/2018 8/26/2019
Pennsylvania 443 335 (76%) 7 1/1/2018 8/24/2019
South Carolina 352 234 (66%) 1 11/1/2018 8/23/2019
Tennessee 2361 1419 (60%) 14 12/1/2017 8/30/2019
Virginia 155 96 (62%) 0 1/1/2019 8/29/2019
Washington 21 14 (67%) 0 4/1/2019 8/29/2019
West Virginia 2547 1260 (49%) 23 3/19/2018 8/30/2019
States with a declared end to their outbreak
California 708 464 (66%) 21 11/1/2016 4/11/2018
Utah 281 152 (54%) 3 5/8/2017 2/12/2019

NR: not publicly reported

  1. “Outbreak-associated” status is currently determined at the state level in accordance with each state’s respective outbreak case definition.
  2. Outbreak-related hepatitis A deaths are defined at the state level in accordance with each state’s respective hepatitis A-related death definition. Some states are reviewing death certificates on a regular basis to actively find hepatitis A-related deaths, while other states are utilizing passive surveillance.
  3. Outbreak start date is defined at the state level and may represent the earliest onset date of an outbreak case (AR, AZ, UT), the left censor date for which cases are considered part of the outbreak based on the state outbreak case definition (AL, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NV, NH, NJ, NC, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA, WA), or when a state declared a hepatitis A outbreak (NM, WV).

