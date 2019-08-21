The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in Atlanta has tracked state outbreaks of Hepatitis A for the last three years, and it is not getting any prettier.

CDC Tuesday reported that 29 states have publicly reported 24,280 hepatitis A illnesses since 2016 with 14,525 or 60 percent requiring hospitalization. And the death toll stands at 236.

Like their state and local colleagues, CDC recommends getting the hepatitis A vaccine as the best way to prevent getting the viral liver disease.

And CDC has identified the activities that can put someone in a category with the highest risks for acquiring HAV infection or developing a serious complication from the HAV infection.

In areas experiencing a hepatitis A outbreak, CDC recommends public health officials offer the vaccine to prevent and control the outbreak. The vaccine is effective for up to two weeks after exposure.

Here’s who is most at risk:

    • People who use drugs (injection or non-injection)
    • People experiencing unstable housing or homelessness 
    • Men who have sex with men (MSM)
    • People who are currently or were recently incarcerated 
    • People with chronic liver disease, including cirrhosis, hepatitis B, or hepatitis C

Patrons of restaurants that happen to employ one or more infected food service workers are also often caught up in hepatitis A outbreaks.    Usually, the local health department or the restaurant offers vaccines to customers who were put at risk of exposure.

As for the vaccine, CDC notes that:

  • One dose of single-antigen hepatitis A vaccine has been shown to control outbreaks of hepatitis A and provides up to 95 percent seroprotection in healthy individuals for up to 11 years.
  • Pre-vaccination serologic testing is not required to administer hepatitis A vaccine. Vaccinations should not be postponed if vaccination history cannot be obtained or records are unavailable.

 

Hepatitis Outbreaks and The CDC:

In response to all hepatitis outbreaks, CDC says it provides ongoing epidemiology and laboratory support as well as support on vaccine supply and vaccine policy development.

When requested, CDC sends “disease detectives” to affected areas to evaluate and assist in an outbreak response. CDC alerts other public health jurisdictions of any increases in disease. All jurisdictions are encouraged to be watchful for increases in hepatitis A cases. CDC also works with state and local health officials to ensure hepatitis A vaccine is targeted to the correct at-risk populations and that supply is adequate.

 

State-Reported Hepatitis A Outbreak Cases as of August 16, 2019

 

 

Data illustrated in this map can be found in the table found directly below
 
State-Reported Hepatitis A Cases and Clinical Outcomes
State Case Total

Hospitalizations

n (%)

 Deaths

Outbreak

Start Date

Data Current

Through
Total 24280 14525 (60%) 236
States with an ongoing outbreak
Alabama 132 74 (56%) NR 9/1/2018 8/14/2019
Arizona 537 424 (79%) 6 11/1/2018 8/15/2019
Arkansas 399 200 (50%) 3 2/7/2018 8/16/2019
Colorado 123 89 (72%) 0 10/1/2018 8/14/2019
Florida 2586 1859 (72%) 31 1/1/2018 7/31/2019
Georgia 576 391 (68%) 3 6/1/2018 8/10/2019
Idaho 43 23 (53%) 0 1/1/2019 8/15/2019
Illinois 150 98 (65%) 1 9/1/2018 8/14/2019
Indiana 1995 1097 (55%) 4 11/1/2017 8/16/2019
Kentucky 4837 2340 (48%) 60 8/1/2017 8/3/2019
Louisiana 468 271 (58%) 1 1/1/2018 8/16/2019
Massachusetts 494 392 (79%) 7 4/1/2018 8/9/2019
Michigan 918 737 (80%) 28 8/1/2016 8/14/2019
Minnesota 24 14 (58%) 0 12/16/2018 8/9/2019
Mississippi 25 15 (60%) 0 4/1/2019 8/12/2019
Missouri 406 226 (56%) 2 9/1/2017 8/13/2019
New Hampshire 174 101 (58%) 1 11/1/2018 8/13/2019
New Jersey 323 222 (69%) 3 12/1/2018 8/10/2019
New Mexico 136 107 (79%) 2 11/8/2018 8/15/2019
North Carolina 87 60 (69%) 1 1/1/2018 7/15/2019
Ohio 3244 1979 (61%) 15 1/1/2018 8/12/2019
Pennsylvania 376 291 (77%) 7 1/1/2018 8/10/2019
South Carolina 291 199 (68%) 1 11/1/2018 8/12/2019
Tennessee 2257 1350 (60%) 13 12/1/2017 8/16/2019
Virginia 134 84 (63%) 0 1/1/2019 8/15/2019
Washington 16 11 (69%) 0 4/1/2019 8/16/2019
West Virginia 2540 1255 (49%) 23 3/19/2018 8/16/2019
States with a declared end to their outbreak
California 708 464 (66%) 21 11/1/2016 4/11/2018
Utah 281 152 (54%) 3 5/8/2017 2/12/2019

NR: not publicly reported

  1. “Outbreak-associated” status is currently determined at the state level in accordance with each state’s respective outbreak case definition.
  2. Outbreak-related hepatitis A deaths are defined at the state level in accordance with each state’s respective hepatitis A-related death definition. Some states are reviewing death certificates on a regular basis to actively find hepatitis A-related deaths, while other states are utilizing passive surveillance.
  3. Outbreak start date is defined at the state level and may represent the earliest onset date of an outbreak case (AR, AZ, UT), the left censor date for which cases are considered part of the outbreak based on the state outbreak case definition (AL, CA, CO, FL, GA, ID, IL, IN, KY, LA, MA, MI, MN, MO, MS, NC, NH, NJ, OH, PA, SC, TN, VA, WA), or when a state declared a hepatitis A outbreak (NM, WV).

