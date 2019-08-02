After routine inspection activities uncovered a potential processing defect that could allow bacterial pathogens to survive, Conagra recalled a beef and pasta product from distributors and retailers in four states.

The recall notice did not indicate whether the distributors have shipped the recalled product to additional states. In addition to the distributors, Conagra shipped the Kaskey’s branded product to retailers in Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland and Texas, according to the recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There is concern that consumers may have already purchased the recalled canned product and stored it in their homes. The recalled cans of Kaskey’s beefy macaroni do not expire for two years. Conagra reported the recalled product was produced July 18 this year.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

Consumers can determine whether they have any of the 32,400 pounds of the recalled canned beef and pasta by looking for the following label information:

15-ounce cans of “Kaskey’s BEEFY MAC PASTA IN TOMATO & MEAT SAUCE” with the best-by date of “JUL 07 2021” and the establishment number “EST. 794” printed inside the usDA mark of inspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Save A Lot’s customer interaction center at 888-725-4537 or at http://save-a-lot.com/contact-us.