Elevation Foods is recalling containers of Archer Farms-brand deviled egg sandwiches and egg salad, and Freskët brand egg salad, tuna salad, and Thai lobster salad because of the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should check their homes for the sandwiches and salads, which have a “best by” date of Aug. 12, 2019, printed on the side or lid of each container.

Additionally, The Fresh Market announced that the recalled Thai Lobster Salad was sold by the pound in their self-serve seafood salad bar, as well as pre-packaged containers.

According to the company recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) website, the recalled products were manufactured at Elevation Foods’ Knoxville, Tennessee facility on June 18. Elevation Foods distributed them to foodservice operators and retail warehouses throughout the United States; “Elevation Foods is working with distributors and retailers to quarantine and recover any impacted product remaining on store shelves.”

According to the recall notice, Elevation Foods identified the problem with the products after receiving positive test results for three containers of affected egg salad, which were sampled and tested by the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services. Elevation Foods is continuing to investigate potential sources of the problem.

Consumers can view photos of the recalled product on the FDA’s website, and identify the recalled sandwiches and salads by looking for the following label information:

12-oz. a clear, square plastic container containing “Archer Farms-brand Egg Salad” with “Use By 12AUG2019” printed on the side of each container, and UPC 085239018682;

32-oz. a clear, square plastic container containing “Freskët-brand Egg Salad” with “Use By 12AUG2019A” printed on the side of each container, and Lot Number W1906042;

5-lb. a round, plastic container containing “Freskët-brand Tuna Salad” with “Use By 02AUG2019A” printed on the side of each container, and Lot Number W1906054;

5-lb. a white, round plastic container containing “Freskët-brand Thai Lobster Salad” with “Use By 02AUG2019A” printed on the side of each container, and Lot Number W1906041;

“Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich Half Sandwich with Bacon” with UPC 220505000002; and

“Archer Farms Deviled Egg Sandwich on Multigrain” with UPC 498780203566.

This recall applies only to the products with the lot numbers and “use by” dates stated above. No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product.

“Product safety and consumer confidence are of utmost importance to Elevation Foods and its customers,” the recall said, “Consumers who have purchased any of the recalled products listed above are urged to immediately return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.”

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 866-761-9566.

Advice to consumers

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled sandwich wedges and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled sandwiches or salads should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)