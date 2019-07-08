A Canadian company is recalling cheese made with raw, unpasteurized milk because of potential contamination with Listeria monocytogenes bacteria.

The company, Les Dépendances in Quebec, initiated the recall of Dongé brand Coulommiers raw milk cheese, according to a recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA). The agency did not report what quantity of cheese is subject to the recall.

Les Dépendances distributed the cheese to retailers.

“This product may have been sold cut in half or in quarters. Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the affected product are advised to contact their retailer,” according to the notice. “Consumers should not consume the recalled product.”

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products, according to the agency’s notice.

Consumers who have Dongé brand Coulommiers raw milk cheese in 500-gram packages can determine whether it is subject to the recall by checking the label for the UPC number 8 31014 41211 0, a best-before date of July 12, 2019, and the lot number MA010419CO.

About Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

