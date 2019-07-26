Williams Foods LLC, packaging products under Great Value and HEB brand names, is recalling two varieties of taco seasoning mix because of the risk of Salmonella contamination, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

Walmart’s “Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix” and “HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium” were sold in retail grocery stores in Washington D.C. and the following states: Alabama, Arizona, Arizona, California, Colorado, District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, West Virginia, Wyoming.

The implicated product consists of retail packages weighing 1 or 1.25 ounces. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below:

Item number Product Name Package Size Product UPC Product dates 564829444 Great Value Mild Taco Seasoning Mix 1 oz 0 78742 24572 0 Best if used by 07/08/21

Best if used by 07/09/21 050215 HEB Taco Seasoning Mix Reduced Sodium 1.25 oz 0 41220 79609 0 Better by 07/10/21

Better by 07/11/21

Better by 07/15/21

No other best-by dates are being recalled.

According to the recall notice, these items contain cumin spice involved in a recall initiated by the firm’s supplier, Mincing Spice Co.

“Mincing has issued a recall for a specific lot of cumin they produced because a sample from that lot was tested by one of Mincing’s customers and was found to be potentially contaminated with Salmonella,” the recall notice said.

A portion of the lot recalled by Mincing Spice Co. was supplied to Williams Foods LLC. The firm is recalling the products listed above as a precautionary action. There have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products to date.

Consumers are urged to see if they have any of the recalled products in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions contact Williams Foods LLC’s Customer Service Center at 800-847-5608.

About Salmonella infections

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

