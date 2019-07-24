The European Commission is looking at rules that some animals and goods imported into or transiting through the area must be subject to before they can enter the region.

It concerns animals and goods ordered over the Internet or that have been exempted from systematic checks at border controls posts.

The draft commission delegated regulation establishes rules for doing official controls on consignments of animals and goods coming from and returning to the EU following refusal of entry by a third country, such as the United States, and creates public health requirements for products of animal origin and composite items returning to the EU. Feedback can be given on it until July 31.

It establishes the obligation for competent authorities to carry out documentary, identity and, if necessary, physical checks. These checks should ensure animals are fit to be transported to their place of destination and animal welfare requirements are respected.

Element of official controls regulation

The supplementing rules to the Official Controls Regulation (EU) 2017/625 will apply beginning Dec. 14 and are part of the laws that will replace Regulation (EC) No 882/2004 on official controls and other legislation governing control and enforcement of rules along the agri-food chain.

To ensure there is no risk to introduce and spread animal diseases or plant pests, competent authorities of member states should ensure consignments coming from and returning to the EU comply with requirements for re-entry per rules on animal health, animal by-products, or plant health.

Items of animal origin and composite products coming from, and returning to the EU, following a refusal of entry by a third country, may pose a risk to public health.

Authorities of border control posts of arrival into the EU should authorize re-entry of certain products of animal origin and composite products subject to veterinary checks at such posts, provided they comply with additional requirements.

IMSOC and documentation

The authority at the border control post of arrival into the EU shall inform the authority at the place of destination via the information management system for official controls (IMSOC) that the consignment has been accepted to enter the EU with a specified place of destination in the Common Health Entry Document (CHED).

Some products need documentation from the competent authority or other authorities of the third country with the reason for refusal of entry, place and date of unloading and re-loading in this country.

This confirms the consignment did not undergo any other handling than unloading, storage and re-loading; unloading and re-loading of items of animal origin and composite products was handled hygienically to avoid cross contamination; they were stored under hygienic conditions and at the required temperature.

The authority at the border control post of arrival into the EU may grant exemptions for sealed consignments, with an intact origin seal, provided the operator responsible for the consignment states the reason for refusal by the third country and confirms transport was under conditions appropriate for the products of animal origin and composite products.

