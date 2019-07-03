Contributed

The Fourth of July is a popular holiday for entertaining. Whether you’re hosting a cookout, beach picnic, or poolside fiesta, follow proper food safety precautions to keep the foods – and your guests – safer. With warm summer temperatures, outdoor entertaining, a buffet style feeding frenzy, and the chaos of potluck parties, your risk for foodborne illnesses is likely to increase significantly. And, in some cases, such as beach bonfires, there may be a lack of hand washing facilities, making the risks even higher.

So how do you have your cake (and burger, and potato salad) and eat it safely? To help prevent foodborne illness during your summer celebrations (and throughout the year), follow these tips:

Wash your hands. Wash thoroughly with soap and warm water before handling any food and after handling raw meat, poultry, or eggs. Also, wash your hands after using the restroom, changing diapers, touching your (germy) cell phones, and touching surfaces that others have touched (such as doorknobs).

. Cook foods to the required temperatures – ground beef (160 degrees F), pork (145 degrees F), and poultry (165 degrees F). Check temperatures using a calibrated thermometer. Don’t use the “it’s cooked when juices run clear” trick. Always check temps.

Keep hot foods hot (above 140 degrees F). Use chafing dishes, slow cookers, and warming trays to keep food hot on the buffet table.

Nest serving dishes in bowls of ice, replacing ice often. Avoid cross-contamination. Don’t let raw meat products (like raw burgers) come into contact with ready-to-eat foods, i.e. lettuce, tomato, onions, cheese, or bread. Don’t use the same plates and utensils for raw and cooked meat products; meaning don’t carry meat to the grill on a plate and then place the cooked burgers on that same plate without first properly washing it.

, and should be handled with care: Clean and sanitize using proper protocols and supplies, like Purell® Foodservice Surface Sanitizer, which will effectively disinfect surfaces in 30 seconds when utilizing appropriate disinfection instructions. This is especially important after handling raw proteins on kitchen surfaces (such as countertops). Wash and sanitize your cutting boards, dishes, utensils, and countertops after preparing each food item.

Enjoy your time with your family and friends, sunny skies, warm weather, delicious foods – and be sure to keep everyone safe and healthy!

