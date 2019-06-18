The Sprouts Farmers Market grocery chain is recalling conventional and organic frozen spinach manufactured by National Frozen Foods of Oregon, because a random test came back positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

The test showed the bacteria in the finished product, according to the company recall notice posted by the Food and Drug Administration. However, the notice from the Phoenix-based retailer did not say whether the testing was conducted by the FDA, Sprouts or the spinach manufacturer.

Consumers are urged to check their homes for the recalled Sprouts brand frozen spinach. No one should eat the recalled spinach and anything used to store or prepare it should be throughly washed.

To determine whether they have the recalled spinach in their homes, consumers should look for the following label information:

“Sprouts Frozen Cut Leaf Spinach” in 16-ounce plastic bags

UPC number 87487500982

Lot number 19031203A03

Use-by date 12/03/21

The grocery chain distributed the recalled frozen spinach to stores in 10 states: Arizona, California, Nevada, Utah, New Mexico, Colorado, Texas, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Tennessee, Alabama, Georgia, Florida, South Carolina, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Maryland and Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported in connection to this product to date.

“Sprouts Farmers Market has removed all affected product from its retail stores. In addition, Sprouts is conducting an internal investigation with National Frozen Foods to ensure all food safety standards and being met and enforced,” according to the Sprouts recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased the products are urged to destroy or return it to the stores for a full refund of the product. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 888-577-7688 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. PDT.”

