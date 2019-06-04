A Canadian company is recalling Apricot Power brand apricot pits and seed meal because they contain the toxin amygdalin, which can cause cyanide poisoning.

Ecoideas Innovations Inc., which has offices in British Columbia and Ontario and identifies itself as a health food company, does not appear to have any of the recall information on its website. However, product pages for the apricot “seeds” and meal on the site were not operational as of Monday evening.

“Consumers should not consume the recalled products described below as they have incorrect dosage information and excessive consumption may cause cyanide poisoning,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency.

“Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

Consumers can use the labeling information in the chart below to determine whether they have any of the recalled products. Ecoideas distributed the recalled products to retailers nationwide in Canada.

Bitter apricot kernels contain the compound amygdalin, which has the potential to release cyanide when the kernels are ingested. Very small amounts of cyanide can be detoxified by the human body, but high amounts may be lethal, the food safety agency warns. As of the posting of the recall, no confirmed illnesses had been reported.

Eating too much of the recalled products could cause death. Symptoms of acute exposure to high levels of cyanide may include headache, dizziness, mental confusion, weakness, difficulty breathing, abdominal pain, nausea, vomiting, seizures and coma.

“The Canadian Food Inspection Agency is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings,” according to the recall notice. “The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.”

To view product photos, please click here.

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Apricot Power Bitter Raw

Apricot Seeds 454 g EXP 0121 7 280284 537130 Apricot Power Bitter Raw

Apricot Seeds 226 g EXP 0121 7 528303 370840 Apricot Power Apricot Seed Meal 191.4 g 0218WF

March 2020 7 280284 536904

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)