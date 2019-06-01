An unspecified number of complaints to Perdue Foods LLC and the federal government have led to the company recalling almost 16 tons of chicken nuggets, tenders and strips. Consumers reported finding pieces of bone in the products.

Purdue distributed the 31,703 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products to retailers nationwide. Some of the products are distributed frozen, others are refrigerated. Some are in consumer-sized packages, others are in bulk boxes.

Simply Smart Organics branded consumer packages and Chef Quik brand bulk boxes are included in the recall, according to the recall posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ freezers,” the recall says. “Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

Consumers, retailers and others can use the following labeling information to determine whether they have the recalled Perdue chicken products in their possession:

11.2 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS – GLUTEN FREE” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001437 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST NUGGETS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-001642 on the label.

12 oz. plastic trays containing “PERDUE Simply Smart ORGANICS BREADED CHICKEN BREAST STRIPS – WHOLE GRAIN” with a “USE BY MAY 20 2019” and UPC bar code of 072745-002656 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Breaded Chicken Tenders Boneless Tender Shaped Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 22143 on the label.

10-lb. bulk boxes of “Chef Quik Chicken Breast Strips Strip Shaped Breaded Chicken Breast Patties with Rib Meat” with Case Code 77265 on the label.

To see labels of all products subject to this recall, click here.

Purdue produced all of the products on March 21. The company did not provide expiration dates for the frozen bulk-pack products. All of the recalled products have the establishment number “EST. P-369” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels.

Although consumer complaints prompted the recall, the FSIS reported that no adverse reactions or injuries had been confirmed as of the posting of the recall notice on Friday afternoon.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks. When available, retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions should call the Perdue consumer care line at 866-866-3703.

