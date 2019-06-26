The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.

Import Alert Description URL for Alert IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-16-119 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html IA-16-131 Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html IA-16-35 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-20-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Juice Processors Not in Compliance with Juice HACCP Regulations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_761.html IA-21-07 Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html IA-21-17 COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html IA-23-14 Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-54-15 DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM None IA-55-05 DWPE of Finished Dosage Drug Products – API’s and Inactive Ingredients for Potentially Hazardous Micro Contamination None IA-65-02 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNLICENSED BOTULINUM TOXIN PRODUCTS None IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-66 APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html IA-76-01 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html IA-89-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k) https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html IA-89-17 Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-12 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Canned Foods Due To Contamination From Lead Soldered Cans None IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-23 Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens*** https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_266.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

