The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the URLs to view the actual alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Description
|
URL for Alert
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-119
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html
|
IA-16-131
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html
|
IA-16-35
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-20-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Juice Processors Not in Compliance with Juice HACCP Regulations
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_761.html
|
IA-21-07
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html
|
IA-21-17
|
COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html
|
IA-23-14
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-54-15
|
DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM
|
None
|
IA-55-05
|
DWPE of Finished Dosage Drug Products – API’s and Inactive Ingredients for Potentially Hazardous Micro Contamination
|
None
|
IA-65-02
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNLICENSED BOTULINUM TOXIN PRODUCTS
|
None
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-66
|
APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html
|
IA-76-01
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html
|
IA-89-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
|
IA-89-17
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-12
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Canned Foods Due To Contamination From Lead Soldered Cans
|
None
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-23
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens***
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_266.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
