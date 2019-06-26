The FDA uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations on food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Import Alert

Description

URL for Alert

IA-16-105

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html

IA-16-119

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Fish And Fishery Products For Importer And Foreign Processor (Manuf) Combinations

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_23.html

IA-16-131

Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html

IA-16-35

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html

IA-16-81

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html

IA-20-07

Detention Without Physical Examination of Juice Processors Not in Compliance with Juice HACCP Regulations

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_761.html

IA-21-07

Detention Without Physical Examination of Tamarind Products (Fresh and/or Processed) from All Shippers from All Countries Due to Filth

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_63.html

IA-21-17

COUNTRYWIDE DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PAPAYA FROM MEXICO

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_721.html

IA-23-14

Detention Without Physical Examination of Food Products due to the Presence of Aflatoxin

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_581.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-54-15

DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS AND BULK DIETARY INGREDIENTS THAT ARE OR CONTAIN MITRAGYNA SPECIOSA OR KRATOM

None

IA-55-05

DWPE of Finished Dosage Drug Products – API’s and Inactive Ingredients for Potentially Hazardous Micro Contamination

None

IA-65-02

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNLICENSED BOTULINUM TOXIN PRODUCTS

None

IA-66-40

Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html

IA-66-66

APIs That Appear To Be Misbranded Under 502(f)(1) Because They Do Not Meet The Requirements For The Labeling Exemptions In 21 CFR 201.122

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_202.html

IA-76-01

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html

IA-89-08

Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html

IA-89-17

Detention Without Physical Examination of Medical Devices That Appear To Be Adulterated Because Their Quality Falls Below That Which They Purport or Are Represented to Possess

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1156.html

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-12

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Canned Foods Due To Contamination From Lead Soldered Cans

None

IA-99-19

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html

IA-99-23

Detention Without Physical Examination of ***Produce Due to Contamination With Human Pathogens***

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_266.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

