A California company is recalling about 1,600 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken meatballs because they contain a soy ingredient that is not declared on the label, which is a violation of federal law.

Santa Fe Importers Inc. of Long Beach, CA, establishment, is recalling the frozen chicken Thai-style meatballs, which were produced and packaged April 24, according to a recall notice posted by the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There is concern that some of the recalled product may still be in restaurant freezers. Anyone who has purchased these products is urged not to consume or serve them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“These items were shipped to a distribution center in California and packed for Lemonade restaurants as indicated on the label,” the recall notice states.

“Santa Fe Importers Inc. notified FSIS of the problem after the company learned that the bread crumbs used to make the meatballs contained soy lecithin.”

The chicken meatballs are considered misbranded under federal law because they contain the soy ingredient but their labels do not declare soy, which is a known allergen.

All of the recalled frozen, ready-to-eat chicken meatballs have the establishment number “EST. P-4118” printed inside the USDA mark of inspection on their labels. The implicated chicken meatballs also have a date code of “04/24/2019” and case code “114-102130” on the labels.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Jorge Endara, general manager of Santa Fe Importers Inc., at 562-437-7775 or at Jorge@SanteFeImporters.com.

