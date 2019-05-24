Purely Elizabeth wants consumers to help track “Grain-Free Granola” that it is recalling because it may contain metal or chemical contaminants, according to a recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

The recall notice does not provide any distribution details. It does not include any information about how many individual packages, or the overall weight of products, subject to this recall.

“As we are tracking the packages, we would appreciate it if you can please photograph the front and back, send us a photo by email and dispose of the product. We will replace your product with a new bag of granola not impacted by the recall, according to the company’s recall notice on the FDA website.

“We are implementing this recall, because we learned that cashews provided by our supplier during a brief time this spring may contain foreign objects. We have taken corrective action and replaced this cashew supplier with a new one.”

The recall includes several flavors of Purely Elizabeth grain-free granola in 8- and 16-ounce packages with best-by dates ranging from Oct. 17 through Dec. 12 this year.

Consumers can use the following chart to determine whether they have any of the recalled products in their possession:

16-oz. plastic bags containing “Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola” with Best-By Dates “11/20/19; 12/3/l19; 12/5/19; 12/4/19”, and UPC code “8 55140 00294 6”

8-oz. plastic bags containing “Coconut Cashew Grain-Free Granola” with Best-By Date “10/19/19”, and UPC code “8 55140 00270 0”

8-oz. plastic bags containing “Banana Nut Butter Grain-Free Granola” with Best-By Dates “10/17/19; 12/12/19”, and UPC code “8 55140 00272 4” and

8-oz. plastic bags containing “Pumpkin Spice + Ashwagandha Grain-Free Granola” with Best-By Date “12/7/19”, and UPC code “8 10589 03015 8”

Any products with best-buy dates that do not match this list, and all other Purely Elizabeth products, are not included in this recall.

There hadn’t been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of these products as of the posting of the recall notice. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

“We are offering free replacement products. If you have one of these packages, please do not consume the contents,” according to the company’s recall notice posted by the FDA.

The company wants consumers to help trace the recalled products.

“As we are tracking the packages, we would appreciate it if you can please photograph the front and back, send us a photo by email and dispose of the product. We will replace your product with a new bag of granola not impacted by the recall.”

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)