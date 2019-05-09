The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) is warning people who have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, or an allergy to sesame or wheat, not to eat Elman’s brand Dressing because it may contain wheat, gluten, and sesame which are not declared on the label.

“If you have an allergy to sesame or wheat or have celiac disease or other gluten-related disorders, do not consume the recalled product as it may cause a serious or life-threatening reaction,” the CFIA warned.

The recalled Elman’s brand Dressing comes in 454-gram plastic packaging. People with an allergy to sesame, wheat, or gluten should not consume the recalled product described below:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Toppits Dressing 454 g All Best-Before dates where sesame, wheat,

and gluten are not declared on the label 0 59392 90004 7 Although no adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product, the CFIA urges consumers to see if they have the recalled product in their home. The recalled Elaman’s brand dressing should be thrown out or returned to the store where it was purchased. “This recall was triggered by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) inspection activities,” according to the recall notice. This led to the recall of Elman’s brand dressing from retail locations in Manitoba, and “possibly national” distribution to retail stores.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.

