Blount Fine Foods of McKinney, TX, is recalling about 6,700 pounds of “Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup” after receiving consumer complaints about plastic in the product, according to the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The company shipped the recalled products to distribution centers and retail locations in Arizona, Florida, and Georgia. The recall only impacts Panera Bread at home products. It does not include any product sold at Panera Bread restaurants, the recall notice states.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or frozen and in consumers’ freezers,” according to the recall notice.

“Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.”

The “Panera Bread at Home Chicken Tortilla Soup” subject to the recall was produced on April 26 by the Texas-based company. Consumers can identify the recalled products by looking for the following label information:

16-oz. plastic bowls containing “Panera BREAD at HOME Chicken Tortilla Soup” with a use-by date of “07/05/2019” and lot codes “042619-3V” or “042619-4V” printed on the bottom of the container.

The recalled soup product has the establishment number “P-13130” stamped inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The problem was discovered when Blount Fine Foods notified FSIS of the consumer complaints. As of the posting of the recall notice, there had not been any confirmed reports of adverse reactions related to consumption of these product. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.