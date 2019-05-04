Frozen profiteroles and eclairs from Thailand linked to a Salmonella outbreak in Canada have also been sold in Australia.

Three deaths and 76 cases have been reported across seven provinces, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) in an update from the two deaths and 73 lab-confirmed cases of Salmonella Enteritidis infections reported previously.

In Australia, Mountain Mist Eclairs and Profiteroles with a use by date of February 1, 2020, were recalled after being sold at Foodlands, Tony and Mark’s, Chapley’s and Romeo’s in South Australia from April 1 to May 1, 2019.

Jessica Voivenel, a media adviser at SA Health, told Food Safety News that the agency was not aware of any illnesses connected to the recall.

Bettalife Distributors Pty Ltd recalled:

Mountain Mist Eclairs Chocolate Mini 365-gram 26 pieces

Mountain Mist Profiteroles Tropical Fruit 645-gram 48 pieces

Mountain Mist Profiteroles Classic with Chantilly Cream 325-gram 28 pieces

Consumers concerned about their health were advised to seek medical advice and return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Canada outbreak update

In Canada, the outbreak has impacted seven provinces: British Columbia (27), Alberta (13), Saskatchewan (10), Manitoba (10), Ontario (13), Quebec (2), and Newfoundland and Labrador (1).

Individuals became sick between November 2018 and early April 2019. They are between one and 88 years old with the majority of cases (59 percent) female.

Twenty people have been hospitalized. Three deaths have been reported but it has not been determined whether Salmonella was a contributing cause.

Many of the victims reported eating Celebrate brand classic/classical or egg nog flavored profiteroles or mini chocolate eclairs purchased at various grocery stores before becoming ill.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued a food recall warning for certain Celebrate brand products.

Consumers were reminded to check their freezers for recalled Celebrate brand frozen profiteroles (cream puffs) and mini chocolate eclairs. PHAC advised people not to eat the products and instead throw them out or return them to the place of purchase.

Symptoms of Salmonella usually begin from six to 72 hours after exposure and may include: fever, chills, diarrhea, abdominal cramps, headache, nausea, and vomiting. They usually last from four to seven days and often resolve without treatment.

In some cases, more severe illness can occur. The very young, elderly, pregnant women, and individuals with weakened immune systems are more susceptible to complications from an infection.

