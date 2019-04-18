Weis Markets is recalling its Weis Quality Banana Puddin’ Ice Cream in seven states because it contains egg, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

According to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website Wednesday evening, the product’s ingredient label fails to list an egg allergen “due to a supplier error.”

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The Weis Quality Banana Puddin Ice Cream comes in 48-ounce containers and was sold in 200 Weis Markets’ stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware, and West Virginia.

All lot codes are affected by this recall, additionally, consumers can identify the recalled ice cream by the UPC number of “041497-01305.”

No reports of illness from customer’s consuming this product have been reported to date. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Weis Markets at 1-866-999-9347.

