Grant Park Packing, a Franklin Park, Ill. establishment, is recalling approximately 53,200 pounds of raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O103, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

The bulk raw ground beef was produced on October 30-31, 2018 and November 1, 2018. The following products are subject to recall:

40-lb. bulk cardboard boxes of “North Star Imports & Sales, LLC. 100% GROUND BEEF BULK 80% LEAN/ 20% FAT” marked “FOR INSTITUTIONAL USE ONLY” with lot code GP.1051.18 and pack dates 10/30/2018, 10/31/2018, and 11/01/2018.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 21781” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to Minnesota for further distribution and Kentucky for institutional use.

FSIS and its public health partners, including the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Kentucky Department for Public Health, have been investigating an outbreak of E. coli O103. Unopened, intact, packages of ground beef collected as part of the ongoing investigation tested positive for E. coli O103 at an FSIS laboratory. The sample was collected at a point of service where multiple case patients ate. At this time, there is no definitive link between this positive product and the ongoing E. coli O103 outbreak. Further traceback and product analysis continues to determine if the recalled products are related to the E. coli O103 outbreak.

(To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)