JBS Plainwell, Inc. of Plainwell, MI is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, “specifically, pieces of hard plastic,” the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Tuesday.

The firm received two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products, and notified FSIS last Friday, April 5, leading to the recall.

The ground beef loaf products were produced on March 20, 2019. The recalled products include:

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and a sell-by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin. Consumers can view a list of the recalled ground beef product labels here.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to the consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers.

