Tyson Foods Inc. is recalling a total of more than 69,000 pounds of Tyson and Spare Time brands of frozen chicken strips following consumer complaints about bits of metal in the products.

The Rogers, AR, company reported the frozen chicken strips were produced on Nov. 30, 2018. The products are marked with best-by dates in November this year. Officials with the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service are concerned that consumers may have unused portions of the chicken strips in their home freezers.

Even if consumers have eaten some of the chicken strips without injury or other adverse reactions, public health officials say the remaining products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase to avoid potential injuries.

Tyson shipped the recalled products to retail locations nationwide and for institutional use in locations in Michigan and Washington. When available, the FSIS will post retail distribution list(s) at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

All of the recalled chicken strips are marked with the establishment number “P-7221” on the back of the product packages. For product clarification, the FSIS reported that the last two digits of the product case codes correspond to the hour produced and will match the first two numbers of the time stamp, as shown on the product photos.

Consumers, retailers and operators of institutional kitchens should look for the following label information to determine whether they have the recalled chicken strips on hand:

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0317 and 3348CNQ0318, and individual bag time stamps from 17:00 through 18:59 hours (inclusive).

25-oz. plastic bag packages of frozen “Tyson FULLY COOKED CRISPY CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” case codes 3348CNQ0419, 3348CNQ0420, 3348CNQ0421, and 3348CNQ0422, and individual bag time stamps from 19:00 through 22:59 hours (inclusive).

20-lb. cases of frozen “SPARE TIME FULLY COOKED, BUFFALO STYLE CHICKEN STRIPS CHICKEN BREAST STRIP FRITTERS WITH RIB MEAT AND BUFFALO STYLE SAUCE” with “BEST IF USED BY NOV 30 2019,” and case code 3348CNQ03.

