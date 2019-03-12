The parent company of Pillsbury posted a recall notice on its website today, four days after notifying some grocery chains that certain lots of Pillsbury flour in 5-pound bags might be contaminated with Salmonella bacteria.

On March 8, at least three retail chains, Publix, Winn-Dixie and Meijer, posted their own recall notices for the iconic baking product. The Pillsbury Co. did not appear to have the recall information on its website as of 5 p.m. EDT today (March 12). The notice on Hometown Food Co. Inc., which bought Pillsbury from the J.M. Smucker Co. in September 2018, is dated March 8, but was not available on the company’s website until today.

The Food and Drug Administration had not received the recall notice from Hometown Food Co. and therefore had not posted any recall information about the flour recall as of this afternoon, according to a spokesperson.

“FDA has been in communication with Hometown Food Co. regarding this recall from its initiation on March 8, 2019. Should Hometown Food Co. share a copy of a public recall announcement with FDA, FDA will post it to our website,” a spokesperson for the agency’s Office of Regulatory Affairs told Food Safety News this afternoon.

None of the individual grocery store chains’ recall notices are available on the FDA website. The agency did not respond to a question from Food Safety News about whether any retailers have notified FDA about the flour recall.

In a Tweet earlier today, U.S. Rep. Rosa DeLauro, D-CT, said “FDA must protect consumers and bring clarity to this situation by immediately posting a recall notice.”

The recall notice on the Hometown Food Co. website does not include any details about how or when the possible contamination was discovered. It also does not provide any information regarding whether Pillsbury milled the flour of if it was purchased from a third party.

Food Safety News has requested information from Hometown Food Co., but the company had not responded as of 5:30 p.m. EDT today.

The recall posted on the Hometown Food Co. website states:

“Please be advised the Hometown Food Company initiated a limited, voluntary retail-level recall on two specific lot codes of its Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose 5 lb Flour (UPC 51500-22241) because it may be contaminated with Salmonella. Only Best If Used By Dates APR 19 2020 and APR 20 2020 are impacted.

The key symptoms of salmonella are diarrhea, fever, abdominal pain and sometimes vomiting.

Roughly 12,245 cases of impacted Pillsbury Unbleached All Purpose Flour product were distributed through a limited number of retailers and distributors nationwide. The only product lots affected by the recall are as follows:

Item Name Case Item Code UPC Item Code Lot Code BIUB Date Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 292 APR 19 2020 Pillsbury Unbleached All-Purpose Flour 5Lb 0 5150022241 3 0 5150022241 6 8 293 APR 20 2020

Other Best If Used By Dates and Lot Codes are not affected by this recall.

There have been no reports of any illnesses associated with this recall. Product is being recalled out of an abundance of caution. This voluntary recall is being made with the full knowledge of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

Flour is made from wheat that is minimally processed. Flour should not be considered a ready-to-eat product. It is an ingredient for baked, fried, and cooked products, and these heating processes ensure the safety of flour with proper handling. All surfaces and utensils should be properly cleaned after contact with flour or uncooked dough or batter. Consumers should wash their hands after handling flour or uncooked dough or batter. Consumers should not eat uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour. If you think you became sick from a food containing flour as an ingredient, please call your healthcare provider.

Please check to see if you have recalled products in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased. Consumers should not consume the recalled product.

We apologize for the inconvenience this caused and are offering replacement coupons for your product. Please call our 800 number (1-800-767-4466). We remain committed to producing the high-quality products you expect.

On its website, Pillsbury has a standing warning for consumers about the dangers of raw flour.

“Flour is made with wheat that is grown outdoors where bacteria may be present,” according to the Pillsbury website. “Uncooked dough or batter made with raw flour should not be consumed. Flour should not be considered a ready-to-eat product. It is an ingredient for baked, fried, and cooked products, and these heating processes ensure the safety of the flour with proper handling.”

The potential food safety dangers of flour have been in the spotlight in the past couple of years. An E. coli outbreak documented by FDA and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention sickened people across 24 states from Dec. 21, 2015, to Sept. 5, 2016. Flour recalls posted on the FDA website since May 2016 include:

Advice for consumers

FDA offers these tips for safe food handling of flour:

Do not eat any raw cookie dough, cake mix, batter, or any other raw dough or batter product that is supposed to be cooked or baked.

Follow package directions for cooking products containing flour at proper temperatures and for specified times.

Wash hands, work surfaces, and utensils thoroughly after contact with flour and raw dough products.

Keep raw foods separate from other foods while preparing them to prevent any contamination that may be present from spreading. Be aware that flour may spread easily due to its powdery nature.

Follow label directions to chill products containing raw dough promptly after purchase until baked.

Public health information for consumers

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled flour and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

