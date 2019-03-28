Another company has recalled eggs in Australia due to potential Salmonella Enteritidis contamination.

CR and M Ash and Sons recalled items sold at IGA’s, independent stores, bakeries and butchers in New South Wales (NSW).

Ash and Sons Eggs Pty Ltd is an Australian family owned company that produce eggs on a number of its own farms, has a delivery fleet and supplies country-wide, according to the firm’s website.

Blue Mountains Free Range Eggs 700-gram, Blue Mountains Cage Free Eggs 700 gram, Fresh Eggs From My Farm 800 gram, Farm Fresh Eggs 600 gram, 700 gram and 800 gram and a catering pack 10 to 15 kilograms are affected.

Best Before dates on cartons are April 26, 2019, or May 3, 2019. For the catering packs all eggs stamped with AF58 at the start of the code and Best Before date April 26, 2019, or May 3, 2019, are recalled.

Detection and action of a voluntary recall resulted from increased monitoring by producers in the state, according to the NSW Food Authority.

Authorities in Australia are investigating a Salmonella outbreak linked to eating eggs. Confirmed cases have been reported in NSW, Victoria, Queensland, and Tasmania.

Victorian health authorities have recorded five cases possibly part of the outbreak, there is one in Tasmania and 139 people in NSW have become unwell with the outbreak strain since it was first reported in May 2018.

An investigation has led to recalls coordinated by Food Standards Australia New Zealand (FSANZ) in March this year and September 2018.

NSW Department of Primary Industries (DPI) and Local Land Services (LLS) are managing risks after detection of Salmonella Enteritidis in commercial egg laying properties in NSW. The outbreak strain was detected on chicken farms in New South Wales, and one farm in Victoria.

Last week, Bridgewater Poultry recalled eggs sold at Woolworths and independent stores in Australian Capital Territory, NSW, Victoria, Tasmania and Coles in Victoria and South Australia.

The Victorian farm has been quarantined and strict measures are in place to protect neighboring farms.

Eggs stamped AF58-099-035 through to AF58-099-065 should be thrown out to avoid a risk of food poisoning. Any eggs stamped BEC or BEC115 were subject to a warning in February this year and Glendenning Farms eggs were recalled September 2018.

Australian Eggs is working with government health and agricultural departments to investigate the cause of the Salmonella Enteritidis incident at the Victorian farm.

The member-owned not-for-profit company that supports Australian egg farmers said, unlike other countries, this strain of Salmonella is not endemic in the country so it was important to find out how the incident occurred and ensure it is contained.

Regular Salmonella Enteritidis surveillance is conducted in Australia to ensure early detection, containment, and eradication of any outbreak.

