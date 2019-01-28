All unexpired lots of the Thrive Market-branded nut butters were recalled on Jan. 24 because of the potential for contamination with Listeria monocytogenes.

On Jan. 21 a supplier informed Thrive Market that it was issuing a recall of all nut butters it has manufactured since January 2018 because of a positive test for Listeria monocytogenes in recent lots.

Because the safety of its member customers is Thrive’s “absolute priority,” the company expanded the supplier’s recall by voluntarily recalling all unexpired lots of all Thrive Market-branded nut butters manufactured by this supplier.

According to Thrive, it is “very unlikely” that the recalled products are contaminated. However, out of an “abundance of caution,” it urges consumers to promptly discard recalled products in their possession.

Listeria monocytogenes is an organism that may cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in pregnant women, young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. Others may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

The products were distributed nationwide via Thrive Market’s ecommerce subscription service to its members, as well as other online retailers. Consumers should look for date and lot codes on the jars above or below the label. To view the product photographs the company submitted to the Food and Drug Administration, please click here.

Specifically, the recalled products include:

Product Name Size SKU/UPC Lot Numbers Thrive Market Organic Creamy

Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704757 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Non-GMO

Creamy Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704733 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Organic Crunchy

Almond Butter 16 oz 671635704764 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Non-GMO

Crunchy Almond Butter 16 oz. 671635704740 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Organic Crunchy

Peanut Butter 16 oz. 671635704788 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Organic Creamy

Peanut Butter 16 oz. 671635704771 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Sesame Tahini 16 oz. 671635704795 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Creamy Cashew

Butter 16 oz. 671635704801 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Organic Coconut

Butter 16 oz. 671635704818 All unexpired

Lots Thrive Market Sunflower Butter 16 oz. 671635704825 All unexpired

Lots

Additional information on Listeria monocytogenes

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should watch for listeriosis symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for the illness to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

