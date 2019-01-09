The Kroger Co. initiated a recall involving raw and undercooked shrimp the day after Christmas, asking retailers in three states to post the notice through Dec. 31, 2018, even though the sell-by dates on the products are in August 2020.  

Erroneous labeling states the shrimp products are cooked, but they are actually raw and undercooked, according to the Kroger recall. 

As of Jan. 8, the company’s recall had not been posted by the Food and Drug Administration. The agency has posted five other food recall notices since the partial shutdown of the federal government began on Dec. 22.

The notice posted on Kroger’s website says the recall “affects Kroger stores located in , Central and Northwest Ohio; Northwestern Virginia panhandle;, Michigan;, KingSoopers, Frys, Smiths” but does not identify which locations received the shrimp.

“Customers who purchased any of the items below should not eat the product. The product may be under-cooked, which could result in contamination by spoilage organisms or pathogens,” according to the recall notice. “Please return the product to this store for a full refund.”

Kroger, the second-largest grocery retailer in the United States, suggests consumers contact Aqua Star Consumer Hotline at 800-232-6280 if they have questions.

Product

UPC

Use By Dates

Sand Bar Peeled / Cooked Shrimp 26/30 CPTO

11110-64115

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

2 LB

Shrimp Cooked, Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case

69439-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp Grab & Go Service Case

69447-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case

69472-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp Cooked Tail-On 26/30 Frozen Service Case

89439-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp 26/30 Cooked Service Case

89461-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp Cooked 26/30 Seasoned Service Case

98107-XXXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Shrimp Cocktail 26/30

99479-5XXXX

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

Varies

Peeled Cooked Shrimp 26/30

40401-370681

Production Date / Sell By Date
08 25 18 / 08 25 20
08 26 18 / 08 26 20

2 LB

