Food inspectors in New York and Florida detected Salmonella in leafy greens from Satur Farms of Cutchogue, NY, prompting the company to recall consumer and foodservice packages of baby spinach and mesclun.

Satur Farms distributed the leafy greens to retailers in New York and Florida, according to a recall notice on the Food and Drug Administration website.

“The voluntary recall is being initiated following routine sampling by Florida Department of Agriculture and New York State Department of Agriculture and markets. Consumers who have purchase Satur Farms products with these lot numbers are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund,” according to the recall notice.

Operators of Satur Farms are requesting all of the company’s consignees, including wholesalers and retailers, to hold and discontinue selling existing stock of the recalled products.

The retail products for direct sale to consumers are packed in plastic clamshell containers under the Satur Farms brand name weighing 5 ounces, 10 ounces, and 16 ounces.

The food service products are packed in sealed poly bags in the following sizes: 2-1/2 lbs, 3#, 4#, 4 x 2.5#, 4 x 3#

Products subject to the recall have the following lot numbers:

Spinach Lot #18494

Spinach Lot #18513

Mesclun Lot #18520

Satur Farms officials are asking their customers to call Paulette Satur at 631-734-4219 for instructions regarding returning or destroying any remaining inventories of the recalled products. The company also asked its retail customers, who have redistributed or sold the recalled leafy greens to other retailers, to please notify their clients about the recall.

