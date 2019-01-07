Olde York Potato Chips of Brampton, Ontario, has responded to one gastrointestinal illness report with a four-state, U.S. recall.

It recalled 10-ounce packages of Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips with the UPC number 0 41498 16306 8 and the specific lot code BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 because they may contain undeclared milk.

Two consumers called the mistake to the company’s attention, and it was found to be an isolated breakdown in Olde York’s cleaning process, according to the company’s recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration..

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk run the risk of illness and serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume these products.

The recalled Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips were distributed to the ALDI stores listed below:

New York

Ohio

Pennsylvania

West Virginia

The product comes is marked with the lot code “BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6” on the top right corner of the front of the bag. A total of 96 cases were affected.

Consumers who have purchased the recalled Clancy’s Wavy Potato Chips 10 oz BEST If Used By FEB 22 19 1A6 product may dispose of it or return it to their local ALDI store for a full refund.