3-D Meats LLC in Dalton, OH, Sunday recalled approximately 47 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) beef snack stick products because the products are misbranded and may contain milk, a known allergen, which was not declared on the finished product label, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The FSIS is concerned that some product may be consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ready-to-eat beef spicy snack stick products were packaged and produced on Oct. 19. Subject to the recall are:

• 1-pound vacuum-sealed packages containing “SPICEY SNACK STICKS” prepared for CF Ranch & Cattle Co.

The recalled products bear the establishment number “EST. M45377” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations in Ohio.

The problem was discovered on Dec. 7 when FSIS received information concerning the product from the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s Division of Food Safety, which reported concerns over the label observed at a retail food establishment.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website.

