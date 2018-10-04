Canadian food safety officials are investigating smoked salmon marketed by Monsieur Émile Smokehouse after government testing found Listeria monocytogenes in the company’s product.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency posted a recall of several smoked salmon products from the company. Some of the salmon is not packaged under any brand name. The rest of the recalled fish is packaged under the Monsieur Émile Smokehouse brand.

As of Oct. 3, no illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the recalled smoked salmon. However, it can take more than two months after exposure for symptoms of Listeria infection to develop. The company reported it distributed the smoked salmon in Quebec.

A number of the recalled products do not have UPC numbers on their labels. Consumers can use the following information to identify the implicated salmon:

Brand Name Common Name Size Code(s) on Product UPC Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 70 g “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) None Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 85 g “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 04/10/18 (26318)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) 6 64732 00161 4 Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 165 g “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 04/10/18 (26318)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) 6 64732 00162 1 Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 250 g “ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) None Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon 400 g “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218) None Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon (slab) Variable “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 04/10/18 (26318)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) None Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon (whole fillet) Variable “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) None Monsieur Émile

Smokehouse Smoked Salmon (sliced fillet) Variable “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 04/10/18 (26318)

“ Meilleur avant ” 05/10/18 (26418)

“ Meilleur avant ” 08/10/18 (26718) None None Smoked Salmon (trims) None “ Meilleur avant ” 03/10/18 (26218)

“ Meilleur avant ” 04/10/18 (26318) None

The company reported it distributed the smoked salmon in Quebec. The CFIA did not include any information on what specific entities received the fish.

“Consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers, and food service establishments such as hotels and restaurants should not sell or use the recalled products,” according to the recall notice. “Check to see if you have recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased.

“This recall was triggered by Canadian Food Inspection Agency test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products.”

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick, according to the CFIA. Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. In severe cases of illness, people may die.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of life-threatening infections. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

