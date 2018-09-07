The multistate outbreak of cyclosporiasis that was announced June 15 and was linked to Del Monte Fresh Produce Vegetable Trays appears to be over, according to the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta.

Cyclosporiasis is a disease caused by infection with the microscopic parasite Cyclospora cayetanensis, a pathogenic protozoan transmitted by feces or feces-contaminated food and water. Outbreaks have previously been traced to a variety of contaminated fresh fruits and vegetables.

What began with reports of 78 Cyclospora cayetanensis infections ends with confirmation of a total of 250 illnesses in Iowa, Minnesota, Wisconsin and Michigan, with eight hospitalizations. The CDC has not seen a new illness since June 14. No deaths are associated with the outbreak.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration said it evaluated and reviewed the distribution and supplier information for each component of the recalled vegetable trays as part of the traceback investigation. FDA reported again that the investigation did not identify a single source or potential point of contamination for any of the items that comprised the recalled vegetable and dip trays. The agency has completed its investigation, according to its update yesterday afternoon.

It said ill people reported eating pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays containing broccoli, cauliflower, carrots, and dill dip. Most people reported buying the trays at Kwik Trip convenience stores.

On June 15, Del Monte Fresh Produce recalled 6 oz., 12 oz., and 28 oz. pre-packaged vegetable trays containing fresh broccoli, cauliflower, celery sticks, carrots and dill dip. Any recalled vegetable trays would now be expired.

Based on CDC’s epidemiological data, or traceback evidence, it was not possible to determine if an individual component of the vegetable trays was the likely vehicle of infection.

Investigation Details

Epidemiologic evidence indicated that the pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays were the likely source of the infections.

In interviews, ill people answered questions about the foods they ate in the two weeks before they became ill. Ill people reported eating the pre-packaged Del Monte Fresh Produce vegetable trays purchased in the Midwest.

