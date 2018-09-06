Alabama’s Wayne Farms LLC in Decatur is recalling about 439,000 pounds of frozen, fully cooked chicken products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically metal pieces, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced today.

A July 27 customer complaint led to the discovery of the problem. The firm investigated to determine the nature of the foreign material complaint and notified FSIS of the findings on Sept. 4. The products were shipped to distributors, restaurants and further processing locations nationwide.

The frozen, ready-to-eat, fully cooked chicken products were produced on various dates from July 4 through July 17, 2018. The recall includes the following products:

Product Name Packaging Product Code 3/4″X3/4″ FC NTRL Diced Chicken White Meat 30X30# – 900# combo 43744183 Fully Cooked Diced Chicken 1200# combo 275863 Fully Cooked Diced Chicken 30X30# – 900# combo 43521046 3/4″X1 FC chicken White meat 35# Boxes bulk ME116 fully cooked grilled seasoned white meat chicken fines 900# combo – bulk 20710 FC Grill Chicken Meat 30X30# – 900# combo 43521046 FC CKN White Meat Diced 4X5# bags 81 Fully Cooked Grill Marked White Chicken Strips 30X30# – 900# combo 43125651 Fully cooked all natural diced chicken 30X30# – 900# combo 43763015 Fully Cooked all natural diced seasoned white meat chicken 30X30# – 900# combo 43744183 Fully Cooked Grill Marked white meat chicken strips 30X30# – 900# combo 43125651

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “P-20214” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to distributors, restaurants and further processing locations nationwide.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions or injury due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make sure that the product is no longer available to consumers. When possible, the FSIS website will post the retail distribution list.