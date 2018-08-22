Lipari Foods LLC is recalling Premo brand “Turkey & Cheese Wedge” sandwiches produced and packaged by sister company JLM because of the potential for Listeria monocytogenes contamination. Consumers should check their homes for the sandwiches, which have an “enjoy-by” date of Aug. 31.

According to the company recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website, the recalled sandwiches were produced on Aug. 8. Lipari distributed them to foodservice operators and retail stores throughout Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Wisconsin and West Virginia. Lipari Foods began shipping the product on Aug. 9.

“This was brought to our attention by JLM after additional environmental testing initiated by the Food and Drug Administration following a previous recall returned positive test results for potential contamination of Listeria monocytogenes. JLM employs a rigorous quality and testing program; however, despite the quality of their programs, they are initiating this recall out of an abundance of caution,” according to the Lipari notice.

Lipari Foods said they are working closely with JLM and the FDA to understand the cause of the situation and ensure that all affected product has been pulled from commerce.

Consumers can identify the recalled “Premo Brand” sandwich wedges by looking for the following label information:

Brand Product Lipari Product # Weight Enjoy By Date Lot # UPC Premo Brand Turkey & Cheese Wedge 915516 5 OZ 08/31/2018 08201808 61251000201

No illnesses or adverse health effects have been reported to date in connection with the recalled product.

“Consumers who have purchased these recalled products should not consume them,” according to the Lipari recall, “Consumers should discard the products or return them to the point of purchase.”

Consumers with questions can contact the company at 800-729- 3354.

Advice to consumers

Although healthy adults may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women. Other high-risk groups for serious infections that are sometimes fatal include young children, older people and anyone with a suppressed immune system.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled sandwich wedges and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical attention and tell their doctors about the possible exposure to the pathogen.

Also, because it can take up to 70 days after exposure for symptoms to develop, people who have eaten the recalled sandwich wedges should monitor themselves for symptoms in the coming weeks.

