For the second time officials are expanding a recall of beef and veal products, adding more than a dozen products, in a massive undertaking related to a government investigation into E. coli contamination.

Initially Metro Ontario Inc. recalled a variety of products including ground beef, steaks and veal. But, the updates name “industry” as the recalling entity.

“Industry is recalling various raw beef and raw veal products from the marketplace due to possible E. coli O157:H7 contamination,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency. “Distributors, retailers and food service establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals and nursing homes should not sell or use the recalled products described below.

“This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.”

None of the recall notices specify what the inspection activities were that prompted the recalls. The CFIA also did not post any product photos or labels with the recalls. The agency did not report the volume of meat implicated in the recalls.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of these products.

Product information from the second expansion are as follows:

Brand Product Size UPC Codes Additional Information Prepared for: Fine Halal Foods Lamb Donair Cones 18.4 kg /

40.57 lb N/A Code : 90207

Lot : 6297.30 Packed on: 2019/06/27 Chicago Gyros The Original-

Medium Gyros Cones – Original 18.150 kg /

40.01 lb N/A Code : 98101

Lot : 6298.01 Packed on: 2019/06/26 Chicago Gyros Medium Gyros Cones – Classic 18.350 kg /

40.45 lb N/A Code : 98107

Lot : 6298.07 Packed on: 2019/06/27 Chicago Gyros Medium Gyros Cones – Classic 18.550 kg /

40.90 lb N/A Code : 98107

Lot : 6299.07 Packed on: 2019/08/14 Chicago Gyros Medium Halal Gyros Cones 18.3 kg /

40.34 lb N/A Code: 98305

Lot: 6299.21 Packed on: 2019/06/27 Chicago Gyros Mini Gyros Cones – Classic 17.85 kg /

39.35 lb N/A Code : 98102

Lot : 6300.02 Packed on: 2019/06/27 Chicago Gyros Mini Gyros Cones – Classic 18.1 kg /

39.90 lb N/A Code : 98102

Lot : 6301.02 Packed on: 2019/07/02 Chicago Gyros Medium Gyros Cones – Classic 17.65 kg /

38.91 lb N/A Code : 98107

Lot : 6300.07 Packed on: 2019/06/27 Chicago Gyros Medium Gyros Cones – Classic 18.25 kg /

40.23 lb N/A Code : 98107

Lot : 6342.07 Packed on: 2019/07/03 Chicago Gyros Mini Gyros Cones – Classic 18.3 kg /

40.34 lb N/A Code : 98102

Lot : 6307.02 Packed on: 2019/07/02 Chicago Gyros Mini Gyros Cones – Classic 18.45 kg /

40.68 lb N/A Code : 98102

Lot : 6308.02 Packed on: 2019/07/02 Chicago Gyros Halal gluten Free Gyros Cones 10.75 kg /

23.7 lb N/A Code: 98201

Lot: 6309.16 Packed on: 2019/06/28 Viandes Mustafa Merguez Sausages 10.45 kg /

23.04 lb N/A Code: 90200

Lot: 6357.31 Packed on: 2019/07/04

Best before : 2020/07/03 Chicago Gyros Medium Gyros Cones – Classic 18.00 kg /

39.68 lb N/A Code : 98107

Lot : 6414.07 Packed on: 2019/07/15 Chicago Gyros Medium Halal Gyros Cones 18.05 kg /

39.79 lb N/A Code: 98305

Lot: 6414.21 Packed on: 2019/07/15 Chicago Gyros Mini Gyros Cones – Classic 18.18 kg /

40.08 lb N/A Code : 98102

Lot : 6654.02 Packed on: 2019/08/26

About E. coli infections

The symptoms of E. coli infections vary for each person but often include severe stomach cramps and bloody diarrhea. Many patients recover within five to seven days. Others can develop severe or even life-threatening symptoms and complications.

About 5 percent to 10 percent of those who are diagnosed with E. coli infections develop a potentially life-threatening kidney failure complication, known as hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS). Symptoms of HUS include fever, abdominal pain, feeling very tired, decreased frequency of urination, small unexplained bruises or bleeding, and pallor.

Many people with HUS recover within a few weeks, but some suffer permanent injuries or die. This condition can occur in people of any age but is most common in children younger than 5 years old because of their immature immune systems, older adults because of their deteriorating immune systems, and people with compromised immune systems such as cancer patients.

People who experience HUS symptoms should seek emergency medical care immediately. People with HUS should be hospitalized because it can cause other serious and ongoing problems such as hypertension, chronic kidney disease, brain damage and neurologic problems.

