The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Description URL IA-16-04 DWPE Misbranded Seafood – Species Substitution -Rev 3/24/95 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_13.html IA-16-105 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html IA-16-18 Detention Without Physical Examination of Shrimp https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_35.html IA-16-35 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-20-05 Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance of Fruit Juices and Fruit Juice Concentrates Due to Heavy Metal Contamination https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_56.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-53-18 Detention Without Physical Examination of Skin Whitening Creams Containing Mercury https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_137.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-68-19 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html IA-89-04 Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices from firms that have not met Device Quality System Requirements https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_241.html IA-95-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification None IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-32 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html IA-99-38 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

