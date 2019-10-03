The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
Import Alert
Description
URL
IA-16-04
DWPE Misbranded Seafood – Species Substitution -Rev 3/24/95
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_13.html
IA-16-105
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
IA-16-18
Detention Without Physical Examination of Shrimp
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_35.html
IA-16-35
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
IA-16-81
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
IA-20-05
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance of Fruit Juices and Fruit Juice Concentrates Due to Heavy Metal Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_56.html
IA-45-02
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
IA-53-18
Detention Without Physical Examination of Skin Whitening Creams Containing Mercury
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_137.html
IA-66-40
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
IA-66-41
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
IA-68-19
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html
IA-89-04
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices from firms that have not met Device Quality System Requirements
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_241.html
IA-95-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification
IA-99-05
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
IA-99-08
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
IA-99-32
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
IA-99-38
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html
IA-99-39
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html
