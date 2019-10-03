The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert

Description

URL

IA-16-04

DWPE Misbranded Seafood – Species Substitution -Rev 3/24/95

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_13.html

IA-16-105

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html

IA-16-18

Detention Without Physical Examination of Shrimp

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_35.html

IA-16-35

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html

IA-16-81

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html

IA-20-05

Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance of Fruit Juices and Fruit Juice Concentrates Due to Heavy Metal Contamination

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_56.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-53-18

Detention Without Physical Examination of Skin Whitening Creams Containing Mercury

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_137.html

IA-66-40

Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-68-19

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF UNAPPROVED NEW ANIMAL DRUGS

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1147.html

IA-89-04

Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices from firms that have not met Device Quality System Requirements

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_241.html

IA-95-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification

None

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-32

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html

IA-99-38

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF LOW-ACID CANNED FOODS OR ACIDIFIED FOODS DUE TO INADEQUATE PROCESS CONTROL

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1132.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

