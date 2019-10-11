The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.
Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.
|
Import Alert
|
Desc Text
|
URL
|
IA-16-105
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html
|
IA-16-124
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html
|
IA-16-129
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_31.html
|
IA-16-131
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html
|
IA-16-35
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html
|
IA-16-81
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html
|
IA-21-04
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DRIED, PRESERVED FRUITS FROM INDICATED COUNTRIES/AREAS
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_60.html
|
IA-23-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Melon Seeds
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html
|
IA-23-12
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Coconut Due to the Presence of Microbiological Contamination
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_71.html
|
IA-31-03
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Guanabana (Soursop)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_99.html
|
IA-45-02
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html
|
IA-52-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Ceramicware Due to Excessive Lead and/or Cadmium
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_122.html
|
IA-53-18
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Skin Whitening Creams Containing Mercury
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_137.html
|
IA-66-40
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html
|
IA-66-41
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html
|
IA-76-01
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html
|
IA-89-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html
|
IA-95-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification
|
None
|
IA-98-05
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE
|
None
|
IA-99-05
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides
|http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html
|
IA-99-08
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html
|
IA-99-19
|
Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html
|
IA-99-21
|
Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html
|
IA-99-30
|
Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html
|
IA-99-32
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html
|
IA-99-39
|
DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED
|https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html