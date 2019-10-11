The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

IA-16-105

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood and Seafood Products from Specific Manufacturers/Shippers Due to Decomposition and/or Histamines

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_19.html

IA-16-124

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Aquaculture Seafood Products Due To Unapproved Drugs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_27.html

IA-16-129

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to Nitrofurans

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_31.html

IA-16-131

Detention Without Physical Examination of Aquacultured Catfish, Basa, Shrimp, Dace, and Eel from China- Presence of New Animal Drugs and/or Unsafe Food Additives

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_33.html

IA-16-35

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw And Cooked Shrimp from India

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_43.html

IA-16-81

Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html

IA-21-04

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF DRIED, PRESERVED FRUITS FROM INDICATED COUNTRIES/AREAS

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_60.html

IA-23-02

Detention Without Physical Examination of Melon Seeds

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_68.html

IA-23-12

Detention Without Physical Examination of Coconut Due to the Presence of Microbiological Contamination

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_71.html

IA-31-03

Detention Without Physical Examination of Guanabana (Soursop)

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_99.html

IA-45-02

Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html

IA-52-08

Detention Without Physical Examination of Ceramicware Due to Excessive Lead and/or Cadmium

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_122.html

IA-53-18

Detention Without Physical Examination of Skin Whitening Creams Containing Mercury

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_137.html

IA-66-40

Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html

IA-66-41

Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S.

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html

IA-76-01

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Medical Instruments from Pakistan 2

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_224.html

IA-89-08

Detention Without Physical Examination of Devices Without Approved PMAs or IDEs and Other Devices Not Substantially Equivalent or Without a 510(k)

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_244.html

IA-95-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Electronic Products That Fail to Comply with Performance Standards or No Certification

None

IA-98-05

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF REGULATED TOBACCO PRODUCTS FOR NON PAYMENT OF USER FEE

None

IA-99-05

Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides

 http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html

IA-99-08

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html

IA-99-19

Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html

IA-99-21

Detention Without Physical Examination and Surveillance Of Food Products Containing Sulfites

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_265.html

IA-99-30

Detention Without Physical Examination of All Milk Products, Milk Derived Ingredients and Finished Food Products Containing Milk from China Due to the Presence of Melamine and/or Melamine Analogs

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_401.html

IA-99-32

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS FROM FIRMS REFUSING FDA FOREIGN ESTABLISHMENT INSPECTION

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_521.html

IA-99-39

DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED

 https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

 