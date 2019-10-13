E. coli O157: H7 contamination.CFIA says consumers should not consume and distributors, retailers and foodservice establishments such as hotels, restaurants, cafeterias, hospitals, and nursing homes should not sell or use any of the recalled products. Anyone who has received the recalled products and has further transformed or repackaged them must contact the CFIA. The following products have been sold as indicated in the tables below. Recalled products: Consumer Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Oriental Food Center Veal Brisket Variable Starting with 0200000 00 Sold between June 6 – 12, 2019 Sold at Oriental Food Center, 888 Dundas St. East Mississauga ON Noor Halal Meat and Grocery Beef Bone-in Hind Shank Variable N/A Sold between November 22, 2018, and November 25, 2018, inclusive Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat and Grocery Veal Outside Flat Variable N/A Sold between November 22, 2018, and November 25, 2018, inclusive Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat and Grocery Beef Outside Flat Variable N/A Sold between May 28, 2019, and May 31, 2019, inclusive Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat and Grocery Bone-in Veal Blade Roast Variable N/A Sold between May 30, 2019, and June 2, 2019, inclusive Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON Noor Halal Meat and Grocery Veal Rib Bones Variable N/A Sold between May 30, 2019, and June 2, 2019, inclusive Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON None Beef Liver Variable (clerk-served) None Sold between June 26, 2019, to July 7, 2019 Sold at Danforth Supermarket 3701 Keele St. North York ON. None Beef Heart Variable (clerk-served) None Sold between June 19, 2019, to June 25, 2019 Sold at Andy’s Cash & Carry at 130 Manville Rd. Scarborough ON M1L 4J5 Hotels, Restaurants, and Institutions Brand Common Name Size UPC Codes on Product Additional Info / Distribution Jersey Meat Products Beef Liver 6cs/150.09kg N/A 05/30/19 Distributed on June 26, 2019, to Danforth Supermarket, 3701 Keele St., North York, ON. Jersey Meat Products Beef Tongue 1cs/15.97kg N/A 05/30/19 Distributed on June 27, 2019, to Venerica Meat Wholesale, 3348 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON Jersey Meat Products Beef Heart 2cs/41.7kg N/A 05/30/19 Distributed on June 19, 2019, to Andy’s Cash & Carry, 130 Manville Rd., Scarborough, ON 4412532 – CANADA INC. Beef Cheek Meat Variable 800066835 Pack. on 2019/05/30

Lot 30.05.19 Retail, Quebec 4412532 – CANADA INC. Beef Tongue Variable 800066833 Pack. on 2019/06/03

Lot 03.06.19 Retail, Quebec 4412532 – CANADA INC. Beef Hanging Tender BNLS Variable 800066834 Pack. on 2019/06/03

Because of additional information from its ongoing food safety investigation, the Canadian Food Safety Agency late Saturday updated its food recall warning that was issued only a day earlier to include additional product information.

Anyone who became sick from consuming a recalled product should see their doctor. Check for the recalled products in your home or establishment. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Food contaminated with E. coli O157: H7 may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick. Symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, mild to severe abdominal cramps and watery to bloody diarrhea. In severe cases of illness, some people may have seizures or strokes, need blood transfusions and kidney dialysis or live with permanent kidney damage. In severe cases of illness, people may die.