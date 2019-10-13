Recalled products:
Consumer
|Brand
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Codes on Product
|Additional Info / Distribution
|Oriental Food Center
|Veal Brisket
|Variable
|Starting with 0200000 00
|Sold between June 6 – 12, 2019
|Sold at Oriental Food Center, 888 Dundas St. East Mississauga ON
|Noor Halal Meat and Grocery
|Beef Bone-in Hind Shank
|Variable
|N/A
|Sold between November 22, 2018, and November 25, 2018, inclusive
|Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON
|Noor Halal Meat and Grocery
|Veal Outside Flat
|Variable
|N/A
|Sold between November 22, 2018, and November 25, 2018, inclusive
|Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON
|Noor Halal Meat and Grocery
|Beef Outside Flat
|Variable
|N/A
|Sold between May 28, 2019, and May 31, 2019, inclusive
|Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON
|Noor Halal Meat and Grocery
|Bone-in Veal Blade Roast
|Variable
|N/A
|Sold between May 30, 2019, and June 2, 2019, inclusive
|Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON
|Noor Halal Meat and Grocery
|Veal Rib Bones
|Variable
|N/A
|Sold between May 30, 2019, and June 2, 2019, inclusive
|Sold at Noor Halal Meat and Grocery, 735 Twain Ave, Mississauga, ON
|None
|Beef Liver
|Variable (clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between June 26, 2019, to July 7, 2019
|Sold at Danforth Supermarket 3701 Keele St. North York ON.
|None
|Beef Heart
|Variable (clerk-served)
|None
|Sold between June 19, 2019, to June 25, 2019
|Sold at Andy’s Cash & Carry at 130 Manville Rd. Scarborough ON M1L 4J5
Hotels, Restaurants, and Institutions
|Brand
|Common Name
|Size
|UPC
|Codes on Product
|Additional Info / Distribution
|Jersey Meat Products
|Beef Liver
|6cs/150.09kg
|N/A
|05/30/19
|Distributed on June 26, 2019, to Danforth Supermarket, 3701 Keele St., North York, ON.
|Jersey Meat Products
|Beef Tongue
|1cs/15.97kg
|N/A
|05/30/19
|Distributed on June 27, 2019, to Venerica Meat Wholesale, 3348 Dundas St. W., Toronto, ON
|Jersey Meat Products
|Beef Heart
|2cs/41.7kg
|N/A
|05/30/19
|Distributed on June 19, 2019, to Andy’s Cash & Carry, 130 Manville Rd., Scarborough, ON
|4412532 – CANADA INC.
|Beef Cheek Meat
|Variable
|800066835
|Pack. on 2019/05/30
Lot 30.05.19
|Retail, Quebec
|4412532 – CANADA INC.
|Beef Tongue
|Variable
|800066833
|Pack. on 2019/06/03
Lot 03.06.19
|Retail, Quebec
|4412532 – CANADA INC.
|Beef Hanging Tender BNLS
|Variable
|800066834
|Pack. on 2019/06/03
Lot 03.06.19
|Retail, Quebec
Background
This recall was triggered by the CFIA’s inspection activities. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated Food Recall Warnings. The CFIA is verifying that the industry is removing the recalled products from the marketplace.
At this time, no reported illnesses are associated with the consumption of these products.
