Great One Trading Inc is recalling various QQ Fish brand fish ball and fish cake products in three states because it contains egg, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.

According to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website this week, the product’s ingredient label fails to list an egg allergen due to a “mislabeling error by the manufacturer.”

People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The various QQ Fish brand recalled products come in 200-gram packages and were sold in stores in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.

Consumers can use the following label information to identify the recalled product:

Brand Product name Size UPC Code QQ Fish Mushroom Fish Ball 200 g 8886325910123 Exp: 01/19/2020 QQ Fish Tofu Style Fried Fish Cake 200 g 8886325910116 Exp: 01/19/2020 QQ Fish Crab Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8886323239004 Exp: 01/19/2020 QQ Fish Cuttlefish Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8886323239011 Exp: 01/19/2020 QQ Fish Shrimp Flavoured Seafood Ball 200 g 8886323239028 Exp: 01/19/2020

No reports of illness from customer’s consuming this product have been reported to date. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Great One Trading Inc at 718-788-6618.

