Great One Trading Inc is recalling various QQ Fish brand fish ball and fish cake products in three states because it contains egg, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label as required by federal law.
According to the recall notice posted on the FDA’s website this week, the product’s ingredient label fails to list an egg allergen due to a “mislabeling error by the manufacturer.”
People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to eggs run the risk of a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.
The various QQ Fish brand recalled products come in 200-gram packages and were sold in stores in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and Connecticut.
Consumers can use the following label information to identify the recalled product:
|Brand
|Product name
|Size
|UPC
|Code
|QQ Fish
|Mushroom Fish Ball
|200 g
|8886325910123
|Exp: 01/19/2020
|QQ Fish
|Tofu Style Fried Fish Cake
|200 g
|8886325910116
|Exp: 01/19/2020
|QQ Fish
|Crab Flavoured Seafood Ball
|200 g
|8886323239004
|Exp: 01/19/2020
|QQ Fish
|Cuttlefish Flavoured Seafood Ball
|200 g
|8886323239011
|Exp: 01/19/2020
|QQ Fish
|Shrimp Flavoured Seafood Ball
|200 g
|8886323239028
|Exp: 01/19/2020
No reports of illness from customer’s consuming this product have been reported to date. Customers who have purchased this product may return it for a full refund.
Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Great One Trading Inc at 718-788-6618.
