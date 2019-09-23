Roland Foods LLC is recalling lumpfish caviar from Iceland because testing showed improper processing, which could mean it is contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism poisoning.
The New York City company distributed the caviar nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website. The company did not post product photos with the recall notice.
“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the recall notice states.
Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. It can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. It can paralyze muscles, including those used for breathing, which often requires patients to be placed on a ventilator. Symptoms can also include difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation.
People who have eaten the implicated caviar should seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms, according to the recall notice.
Roland Foods LLC imported the red and black caviar from Ora ehf in Iceland.
It is labeled as “Red Lumpfish Caviar” and “Black Lumpfish Caviar” and is sold in glass jars. The UPC codes are located on the back of the product labels, under the bar code. The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:
|Affected Product
|Product Name
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Item #
|20002
|20004
|20020
|20040
|Batch #
|206
|J018803, J019622, J020834
|226
|223
|Pack Size
|2×48/2 oz
|48/2 oz
|2×24/3.5 oz
|12X12 oz
|UPC #s
|Item UPC
|412242
00029
|412242
00029
|412242
00203
|412242
00401
|Outside Case UPC
|10041224
200026
|10041224
200040
|10041224
200200
|10041224
200408
|Carton Markings
|Product Name
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Item #
|20002
|20004
|20020
|20040
|Batch #
|206
|J018803, J019622, J020834
|226
|223
|UPC #
|100412242
00026
|100412242
00040
|100412242
00200
|100412242
00408
|Other Relevant Info
|This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
|This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|Affected Product
|Product Name
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
|Item #
|20202
|20204
|20220
|20240
|Batch #
|154, 155
|J018821, J020767
|168
|175
|Pack Size
|2×48/2 oz
|48/2 oz
|2×24/3.5 oz
|12×12 oz
|UPC #s
|Item UPC
|41224202
023
|41224202
023
|4122420
2207
|41224202
405
|Outside Case UPC
|10041224
202020
|10041224
202044
|10041224
202204
|10041224
202402
|Carton Markings
|Product Name
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Roland Caviar
|Item #
|20202
|20202
|20220
|20240
|Batch #
|154, 155
|J018821, J020767
|168
|175
|UPC #
|10041224
202020
|10041224
202044
|10041224
202204
|10041224
202402
|Other Relevant Info
|This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
|This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item #
|This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland products are affected by this recall. No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the caviar as of the posting of the recall notice.
“Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem,” the recall notice says.
Consumers can visit our website the company’s website at www.rolandfoods.com or contact the Roland Foods 24-hour consumer hotline at 800.221.4030 Ext. 222 for further information about the recall and for further instructions.
