Roland Foods LLC is recalling lumpfish caviar from Iceland because testing showed improper processing, which could mean it is contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism poisoning.

The New York City company distributed the caviar nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website. The company did not post product photos with the recall notice.

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the recall notice states.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. It can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. It can paralyze muscles, including those used for breathing, which often requires patients to be placed on a ventilator. Symptoms can also include difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation. 

People who have eaten the implicated caviar should seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms, according to the recall notice.

Roland Foods LLC imported the red and black caviar from Ora ehf in Iceland.

It is labeled as “Red Lumpfish Caviar” and “Black Lumpfish Caviar” and is sold in glass jars. The UPC codes are located on the back of the product labels, under the bar code. The following products are subject to the voluntary recall:

Affected Product
Product Name Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Black Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040
Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223
Pack Size 2×48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2×24/3.5 oz 12X12 oz
UPC #s
Item UPC 412242
00029		 412242
00029		 412242
00203		 412242
00401
Outside Case UPC 10041224
200026		 10041224
200040		 10041224
200200		 10041224
200408
Carton Markings
Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar
Item # 20002 20004 20020 20040
Batch # 206 J018803, J019622, J020834 226 223
UPC # 100412242
00026		 100412242
00040		 100412242
00200		 100412242
00408
Other Relevant Info This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This product is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together
Affected Product
Product Name Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish Roland® Red Caviar Whole Grain Lumpfish
Item # 20202 20204 20220 20240
Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175
Pack Size 2×48/2 oz 48/2 oz 2×24/3.5 oz 12×12 oz
UPC #s
Item UPC 41224202
023		 41224202
023		 4122420
2207		 41224202
405
Outside Case UPC 10041224
202020		 10041224
202044		 10041224
202204		 10041224
202402
Carton Markings
Product Name Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar Roland Caviar
Item # 20202 20202 20220 20240
Batch # 154, 155 J018821, J020767 168 175
UPC # 10041224
202020		 10041224
202044		 10041224
202204		 10041224
202402
Other Relevant Info This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together This is a repack therefore product UPC is different than item # This is sold as 2 cases tie wrapped together

No other sizes or lots of red and black caviar or Roland products are affected by this recall. No illnesses had been confirmed in relation to the caviar as of the posting of the recall notice.

“Production and distribution of the product has been suspended as FDA and the company continue their investigation as to the source of the problem,” the recall notice says.

Consumers can visit the company's website at www.rolandfoods.com or contact the Roland Foods 24-hour consumer hotline at 800.221.4030 Ext. 222 for further information about the recall and for further instructions.

