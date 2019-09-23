Roland Foods LLC is recalling lumpfish caviar from Iceland because testing showed improper processing, which could mean it is contaminated with the bacteria that causes botulism poisoning.

The New York City company distributed the caviar nationwide to retailers and foodservice distributors, according to a recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration website. The company did not post product photos with the recall notice.

“Consumers are warned not to use the product even if it does not look or smell spoiled,” the recall notice states.

Botulism is a potentially fatal form of food poisoning. It can cause general weakness, dizziness, double-vision and trouble with speaking or swallowing. It can paralyze muscles, including those used for breathing, which often requires patients to be placed on a ventilator. Symptoms can also include difficulty in breathing, weakness of other muscles, abdominal distention and constipation.

People who have eaten the implicated caviar should seek immediate medical attention if they develop symptoms, according to the recall notice.

Roland Foods LLC imported the red and black caviar from Ora ehf in Iceland.

It is labeled as “Red Lumpfish Caviar” and “Black Lumpfish Caviar” and is sold in glass jars. The UPC codes are located on the back of the product labels, under the bar code. The following products are subject to the voluntary recall: