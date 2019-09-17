The E. coli outbreak caused by ground Bison is over.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) called the outbreak over on Sept.13, 2019.

It ended after reports of 33 confirmed E. coli infections in eight states. Those illnesses, including 18 hospitalizations,

The ground Bison came from Northfork Bison Distributions Inc., located in Saint-Leonard, Quebec in Canada. Northford recalled ground beef produced between ruaryFebruary 22, 2019, and April 30, 2019.

The recall announcement came on July 16, 2019. Recalled bison was sold to distributors as ground bison and bison patties, called Bison Burgers and Buffalo Burgers. Four-ounce burger patties were included in the recall.

The outbreak dates back to June 10, 2019, when PulseNet notified CDC of the outbreak and laboratory evidence pointed to the Quebec bison producer as the source.

Ground bison was mentioned by 57 percent of the people who became ill as among the food they ate in the week before becoming sick.

Federal, state and local officials collected restaurant records showing Northfork made ground Bison deliveries and led to the discovery that the outbreak strain was STEC O121.

The CDC said its findings did not affect treatment guidance since antibiotics are not recommended for STEC O121 or O103 infections.

Cook ground bison to internal temperatures of 160 degrees or more and preparation should include washing hands with hot soapy water or bleach solutions.

To sign up for a free subscription to Food Safety News, click here.)