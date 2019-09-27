Officials are warning consumers nationwide in Canada to not eat Brandt brand “Extra Lean Kolbassa Sausage” because of a risk of Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

“Check to see if you have the recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased,” warns the Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) in a recall notice.

“This recall was triggered by CFIA test results. The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. If other high-risk products are recalled, the CFIA will notify the public through updated food recall warnings.”

G. Brandt Meat Packers Ltd. shipped the implicated sausage to retailer nationwide, according to the recall notice.

Consumers can use the following information to determine whether they have the recalled sausage:

Clear plastic packages of 250 grams each

UPC number 7 73321 47480 4

Date code BEST BEFORE 19OC19

The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing the recalled product from the marketplace. There have been no reported illnesses associated with the consumption of this product.

Information about Listeria infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, everyone who has eaten any of the recalled product should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache, and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections, and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

