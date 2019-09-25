TDBBS is recalling some of its pig ear pet treats because state testing found Salmonella in a sample. As with other pet product companies recently, the TDBBS recall comes amidst a nationwide outbreak among people who have links to such pet treats.

“This recall is the result of routine sampling conducted by the Michigan Department of Agriculture & Rural Development. The sample bag tested positive for Salmonella,” according to the company’s recall notice posted on the Food and Drug Administration’s website.

“Salmonella can affect animals eating the products, and there is risk to humans from handling contaminated pet products, especially if they have not thoroughly washed their hands after having contact with the products or surfaces exposed to these products.”

As of the posting of the recall notice no confirmed illnesses had been reported in relation to the TDBBS pig ears. A current Salmonella outbreak associated with such pet treats has sickened more than 140 people across 35 states. Several companies have recalled products.

TDBBS stopped production and distribution of its pig ear product and is assisting the FDA with an investigation, according to the company’s recall notice.

The company shipped the implicated product to customers between April 22 and Aug. 13.

“Customers should dispose of any USA Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack and USA Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack from these shipments,” according to the recall notice.

Specific products subject to this recall can be identified by this label information:

TDBBS, LLC USA

Thick Pig Ear 8 Pack TDBBS, LLC USA

Thick Pig Ear 20 Pack UPC: X001768PNB UPC: X000RBC5VF Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 4/22/2021 Lot Code: 1129T1 Best By Date: 6/06/2021 Lot Code: 1549T1 Best By Date: 5/13/2021 Lot Code: 1339T1 Best By Date: 8/05/2021 Lot Code: 2179T1

Pets with Salmonella infections may be lethargic and have diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, and vomiting. Some pets will have only decreased appetite, fever and abdominal pain. Infected but otherwise healthy pets can be carriers and infect other animals or humans.

Anyone whose pet has consumed the recalled product and has these symptoms, should contact their veterinarian, according to the company.

Consumers may contact customer service at 877-483-5853 or email TDBBS at customerservice@tdbbsllc.com.

About Salmonella infection

Human and pet food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has come into contact with the recalled pet treats — or surfaces, containers or utensils used for them — and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention.

Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

