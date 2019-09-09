House of Spices (India), packaging products under MDH brand names, is recalling various lots of “MDH SAMBAR MASALA” because of the risk of Salmonella contamination, according to a recall notice posted on the FDA’s website.

The recalled product, produced by R-Pure Agro Specialities and distributed by House of Spices (India), were sold in retail grocery stores in Northern California.

The implicated product comes in a box weighing weighing 3.5-oz (100g) with red and white MDH Logo with the UPC code “6291103750327”. Consumers can look for the additional product information described below:

LOT CODE EXPIRATION DATE 107 NOV 2021 48 DEC 2021 47 DEC 2021

No other best-by dates are being recalled.

According to the recall notice, these items tested positive for Salmonella through FDA testing in a certified laboratory; “The recall was initiated after it was discovered by the FDA that the Salmonella contaminated products were distributed.”

There have been no consumer complaints or reported cases of Salmonellosis in connection with these products to date.

Consumers are urged to see if they have any of the recalled products in their home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions contact House of Spices India at 718-507-4600.

About Salmonella infections

Food that is contaminated with Salmonella bacteria usually does not look, smell or taste spoiled. Anyone can become sick with a Salmonella infection, but infants, children, seniors and people with weakened immune systems are at higher risk of serious illness because their immune systems are fragile, according to the CDC.

Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled product and developed symptoms of Salmonella infection should seek medical attention. Sick people should tell their doctors about the possible exposure to Salmonella bacteria because special tests are necessary to diagnose salmonellosis. Salmonella infection symptoms can mimic other illnesses, frequently leading to misdiagnosis.

Symptoms of Salmonella infection can include diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever within 12 to 72 hours after eating contaminated food. Otherwise healthy adults are usually sick for four to seven days. In some cases, however, diarrhea may be so severe that patients need to be hospitalized.

Older adults, children, pregnant women and people with weakened immune systems, such as cancer patients, are more likely to develop a severe illness and serious, sometimes life-threatening conditions.

It is possible for some people to be infected with the bacteria and to not get sick or show any symptoms, but to still be able to spread the infection to others.

