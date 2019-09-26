The Food and Drug Administration uses import alerts to enforce U.S. food safety regulations for food from foreign countries. The agency updates and modifies the alerts as needed.

Recent modifications to FDA’s import alerts, as posted by the agency, are listed below. Click on the links to view the full alerts.

Import Alert Desc Text URL IA-16-81 Detention Without Physical Examination of Seafood Products Due to the Presence of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_49.html IA-25-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Dried Fungus (Mushrooms) from Hong Kong and PROC for Filth https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_81.html IA-33-04 Detention Without Physical Examination of Candy Pacifiers https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_101.html IA-45-02 Detention Without Physical Examination and Guidance of Foods Containing Illegal and/or Undeclared Colors https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_118.html IA-52-08 Detention Without Physical Examination of Ceramicware Due to Excessive Lead and/or Cadmium https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_122.html IA-53-06 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Cosmetics That are Adulterated and/or Misbranded Due to Color Additive Violations https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_130.html IA-54-16 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF PRODUCTS THAT ARE MARKETED AS FOODS, INCLUDING PRODUCTS MARKETED AS DIETARY SUPPLEMENTS, THAT CONTAIN AN ACTIVE PHARMACEUTICAL INGREDIENT https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1141.html IA-66-40 Detention Without Physical Examination of Drugs From Firms Which Have Not Met Drug GMPs https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_189.html IA-66-41 Detention Without Physical Examination of Unapproved New Drugs Promoted In The U.S. http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_190.html IA-99-05 Detention Without Physical Examination of Raw Agricultural Products for Pesticides http://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_258.html IA-99-08 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Processed Human and Animal Foods for Pesticides https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_259.html IA-99-19 Detention Without Physical Examination Of Food Products Due To The Presence Of Salmonella https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_263.html IA-99-39 DETENTION WITHOUT PHYSICAL EXAMINATION OF IMPORTED FOOD PRODUCTS THAT APPEAR TO BE MISBRANDED https://www.accessdata.fda.gov/cms_ia/importalert_1144.html

