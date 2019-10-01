Routine testing revealed Listeria contamination in finished cheese and the equipment made to make it, causing Consider Bardwell Farm LLC to recall products in five states.

In a recall notice officials with the West Pawlet, VT, company said no confirmed illnesses had been reported as of today.

The notice, posted on the website of the Food and Drug Administration, says the company distributed the cheeses in California, Massachusetts, New York, Texas and Vermont. The company did not include any information on specific retailers or distributors that received the cheeses.

“The contamination was discovered by routine testing of finished products and the manufacturing environment,” according to the company’s notice.

“Consumers who have purchased products listed in the (below) table are urged to return these products to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 802-645-9928.”

Product Name Unit Size Description Product Code Product

Dates Slyboro 2 pound wheel Units per case: 2

Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4”

Gross case weight: 4 lb

Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24

Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12

Cases per pallet: 288 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present Dorset 2.5 pound wheel Units per case: 4

Case dimensions: 8”x 8”x10”

Gross case weight: 10 lb

Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 30

Pallet number of tiers (HI): 8

Cases per pallet: 240 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present Experience Three quarters pound square Units per case: 8

Case dimensions: 12”x 6”x 4”

Gross case weight: 4 lb

Pallet boxes per layer (TI): 24

Pallet number of tiers (HI): 12

Cases per pallet: 288 All in your possession 4/28/2019 until present

About Listeria monocytogenes infections

Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still cause serious and sometimes life-threatening infections. Anyone who has eaten any of the recalled products and developed symptoms of Listeria infection should seek medical treatment and tell their doctors about the possible Listeria exposure.

Also, everyone who has eaten any of the recalled products should monitor themselves for symptoms during the coming weeks because it can take up to 70 days after exposure to Listeria for symptoms of listeriosis to develop.

Symptoms of Listeria infection can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Specific laboratory tests are required to diagnose Listeria infections, which can mimic other illnesses.

Pregnant women, the elderly, young children, and people such as cancer patients who have weakened immune systems are particularly at risk of serious illnesses, life-threatening infections and other complications. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, their infections can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth.

