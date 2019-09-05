Potential danger from bone fragments in animal shaped chicken nuggets spurred Maître Saladier Inc. to recall an undisclosed volume of the product, which is now thought to have been distributed nationwide in Canada.

Initially the recall of the frozen, uncooked chicken nuggets included product distributed to retailers in Ontario and Quebec. The expanded recall reports the recalled chicken could have been distributed across all Canada’s provinces.

“This additional information was identified during the Canadian Food Inspection Agency’s (CFIA) food safety investigation,” according to the recall notice posted by the Canadian Food Inspection Agency

“Maître Saladier Inc. is recalling St-Hubert brand Chicken Breast Nuggets from the marketplace due to possible presence of bone fragments. Consumers should not consume the recalled product described below.

“Check to see if you have recalled product in your home. Recalled products should be thrown out or returned to the store where they were purchased.”

As of the posting of the expanded recall notice there had not been any confirmed reports of injuries associated with the product.

The CFIA is conducting a food safety investigation, which may lead to the recall of other products. The CFIA is verifying that industry is removing recalled product from the marketplace.

Brand Name Common Name Size UPC Code(s) on Product St -Hubert Chicken Breast Nuggets 680 g 0 66701 00504 1 B29084 12 39J

B29084 13 39J

B29084 14 39J

B29084 15 39J

B29084 24 39J

