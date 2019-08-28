San Antonio-based Bakkavor Foods USA Inc. has recalled 1,913 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) chicken salad because of misbranding and undeclared nuts, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

The product contains pecans, which are tree nuts and a known allergen. The nuts are not declared on the label as required by federal law. Also, the recalled RTE chicken salad is labeled as “Curry Chicken Salad,” but the containers actually contain Tarragon Chicken Salad. The items were produced on Aug. 20.

“FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase,” according to the recall notice.

The following product is subject to recall:

12 oz. clear plastic squared containers of “SIMPLY EAT HEB MEAL SIMPLE CURRY CHICKEN SALAD” with a best by date of 08/28/2019.

The recalled product bears establishment number “P-46445” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to a chain of retail grocery locations in Texas.

The problem was discovered by the company during a review of production records.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify that recalling firms are notifying their customers of the recall and that actions are being taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list will be posted on the FSIS website.